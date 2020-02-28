Facelift for park

28 February 2020 18:47 IST

Redevelopment of Gandhi Adigal Park undertaken by the Tiruchi Corporation will be completed in a week and thrown open to residents soon.

The park, spread over 2,318 square feet, is being redeveloped under the Smart City project and the work began a year ago. Set up at a cost of ₹ 1.34 crore, it has two children’s play areas, a fountain with lights, an acupressure area for the aged to walk, among other features.

An official said the park was a long-standing demand of residents of Anna Nagar for entertainment and exercise. As all streets are busy here, residents demanded a park with walking tracks and other facilities. A walking track of 261 metres has been laid. The park has 800 square feet of green space, featuring both herbal and ornamental plants.

The children play area is filled with soft sand to avoid injuries. ‘We set up a small wall climbing activity for children,’ the official said.

A few stone structures, part of the walkway, were commissioned from artisans at Mamallapuram, he said. The entrance to ladies and men’s rest rooms are decorated with stone carvings.

Besides, the park will have an RO water facility, special lights of varies sizes and ample stone benches. The park is part of the project to create green spaces in busy areas in the city.