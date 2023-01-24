EPFO’s ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat’ to take off in Tiruvarur district on January 27

January 24, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation will be launching its new public outreach program “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” (Provident Fund near You) in Tiruvarur district on January 27.

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release that the EPFO had decided to conduct the NAN programme on the 27 th day of every month at the district headquarters.

The objective of the programme was to provide additional platforms for reconciliation/redressal of grievances of PF subscribers, the Collector said, and called upon the members, employers and other stakeholders of Provident Fund to derive its utility. The NAN would be held at Tiruvarur Municipality on January 27 from 9 a.m.

The EPFO conducts monthly grievance redressal meetings at its office on the 10 th day of every month.