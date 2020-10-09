Bid to end life

TIRUCHI

09 October 2020 21:28 IST

A 25-year-old transgender recruit police constable from Pudukottai undergoing training at the police recruit school at Navalpat consumed surgical spirit with the alleged intention to end her life here on Friday. The recruit was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. The constable was the lone transgender at the recruit school in Tiruchi to undergo training along with over 300 women constable recruits.

She had underwent operation for change of gender a couple of years ago prior to joining the police service. She is said to have been undergoing pain after the operation and had been taking treatment regularly. The transgender had even availed medical leave. The recruit, currently under treatment, is said to have told the police that she had consumed the substance unable to bear the severe pain as a sequel to the surgery. No case has been registered so far in this connection.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

