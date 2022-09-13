Encroachers given ultimatum

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 13, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thanjavur Corporation officials who embarked on an encroachment eviction drive to retrieve “Rani Vaikkal” on Tuesday suspended the exercise for a day as a small group of encroachers pleaded time to vacate their houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eviction drive was part of the initiative for the restoration of “Rani Vaikkal”, a flood drain channel originating at V.O.C. Nagar area and culminating at “Azhagi Kulam” and the moat situated on the northern bank of the Grand Anicut Canal in the town, taken up by the civic body under the Smart City Project at a cost of ₹ 4 crore.

While the first part of the channel between V.O.C.Nagar to the southern bank of GA Canal had been completed, notices were issued to the encroachers on the other side of the canal last year asking them to vacate the buildings that have come up on the erstwhile canal.

Some of the encroachers had resisted with the hope that their plea for an alternative site would be fulfilled.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When the officials began the demolition drive on Tuesday, they staged a demonstration near the Aathupalam demanding that their plea for an alternative site be fulfilled before razing down their houses. However, the officials gave them a 12-hour grace period to get their belongings moved to a safe place before the resumption of the demolition drive on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app