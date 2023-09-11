ADVERTISEMENT

Electric vehicles for clearing garbage handed over to village panchayats

September 11, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Electric vehicles worth ₹65 lakh acquired under the Swatch Bharat scheme of the Central government were handed over to 26 village panchayats in Peravurani Panchayat Union in Thanjavur district.

Handing over the vehicles at the Panchayat Union office at Aavanam last week, Peravurani MLA N. Ashokkumar said the electric vehicles, each worth ₹2.50 lakh, were being handed over to the panchayats as per the directions of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. While a sum of ₹75,000 would be utilised for purchase of the electric vehicles, the remaining amount of ₹1.50 lakh was drawn from the Swatch Bharat fund allocated to Tamil Nadu by the Central government.

Peravurani Panchayat Union Chairman Sasikala and others participated in the ceremony, according to official sources.

