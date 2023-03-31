March 31, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Ayyampalayam village on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe from a farmer for effecting change of names in a patta.

Police sources said the complainant, Akila, a farmer native of Ayyampalayam village in Manachanallur taluk, had approached Palaniammal, the VAO for effecting a change of name in her land patta. The VAO had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 5,000 from her.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Akila approached the DVAC unit in Tiruchi and lodged a complaint. A trap was laid and Palaniammal was arrested when she allegedly obtained the bribe amount, said DVAC sources.

