DVAC arrests VAO on graft charge

March 31, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Ayyampalayam village on the charge of demanding and obtaining a bribe from a farmer for effecting change of names in a patta.

Police sources said the complainant, Akila, a farmer native of Ayyampalayam village in Manachanallur taluk, had approached Palaniammal, the VAO for effecting a change of name in her land patta. The VAO had allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹ 5,000 from her.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Akila approached the DVAC unit in Tiruchi and lodged a complaint. A trap was laid and Palaniammal was arrested when she allegedly obtained the bribe amount, said DVAC sources.

