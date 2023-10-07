Drones to check mosquito breeding sources in Tiruchi

October 07, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has planned to intensify the drive to identify mosquito breeding sources using a drone camera in the city to check the spread of dengue virus.

The drone camera is used in identifying and removing potential mosquito breeding sources through aerial inspection of residential areas and remote places that are difficult to access for domestic breeding checkers (DBC).

The drive to deploy the drone camera as part of anti-dengue measures to prevent fever cases was launched in January after the city witnessed a significant increase in dengue cases. The dengue virus is mainly spread by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito species.

In September, the city had reported 23 confirmed cases of dengue. “Currently, there were no active cases in the city. We would soon expand the usage of drone supervision in congested areas to check breeding sources,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the officials, the drone technology was satisfactory in covering a vast area in a short time, while the manual screening of vacant plots by engaging the workers would be challenging and time-consuming as well.

Officials said that by flying drones below an altitude of 120 meters from the ground level, they were able to get a clear view of the open containers, water tanks and potential breeding objects on the terraces in residential areas.

“Open containers and water tanks atop a house were spotted. Through simplified supervision, we can quickly narrow down and remove the breeding source of dengue-causing mosquitoes. Penalties can be levied too,” the official added.

The camera with multiple zooming options transmitted the aerial footage with high image quality to the receiving unit. Pictures and videos recorded by the drone were analysed by the officials for further action.

The civic body also carries out fogging and bio-larvicide applications in vulnerable areas. Sanitary workers are engaged in doorstep inspections to sensitize residents and suggest preventive measures to avoid dengue outbreaks. Fever camps are being held simultaneously to identify hotspots where multiple fever cases were reported.

