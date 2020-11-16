Draft electoral rolls released in central districts

Tiruchi

16 November 2020 20:46 IST

Grievances pertaining to addition and deletion can be done till December 15

There are 22,60,439 voters in Tiruchi district encompassing 10,99,977 males, 11,60,256 females and 206 transgenders.

A total of 6,448 new voters comprising 2,974 males, 3,468 females and six transgenders find a place in the draft electoral rolls for 2021.

As many as 43,115 names - 21,897 males, 21,209 females and nine transgenders - have been deleted from the old voter list due to deaths, cahnge of address and repeat enumeration.

Advertising

Advertising

Grievances pertaining to addition and deletion to the electoral rolls would be rectified till December 15 by Designated Location Officers.

Special camps for the purpose will be conducted on November 21 and 22 and on December 12 and 1 for the purpose, District Collector S. Sivarasu said, after releasing the draft electoral rolls in the presence of the representatives of political parties and senior officials.

Karur

District Collector S. Malarvizhi released the draft electoral rolls for the district encompassing the assembly segments of Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram (reserved) and Kulithalai.

As per the electoral rolls, there are 8,79,082 voters in the district comprising 4,25,560 males, 4,53,454 females and 68 transgenders.

Those who attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021, will be enrolled as new voters during the month-long exercise for making additions and deletions, the Collector said.

Pudukottai

Collector P. Uma Maheswari released the draft electoral rolls of Pudukottai district for 2021 in the presence of recognised political parties at the District Collectorate here. As per the draft rolls, the total number of voters in the district were 13,10,068 with male voters accounting for 6,48,773; female voters being 6,61,231 and 64 third genders. As many as 3,122 voters were newly added and 8,552 others were removed during the revision held from February 14 to October 31, an official release said.

The release further said the time for receiving applications seeking addition of names, deletion and correction in the entries in the electoral rolls has been provided till December 15 and special campaigns would be conducted at the 928 designated polling stations on November 21, 22, December 12 and 13 in this regard for the benefit of the electorate. The final electoral rolls for 2021 would be released on January 20 next year, the release added.

Perambalur

The draft electoral rolls of Perambalur district was released by Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya at the Collectorate in the presence of recognised political parties. The total number of voters falling under the Perambalur (Reserved) and Kunnam assembly constituencies in the district as per the draft rolls were 5, 56, 332 with male accounting for 2,73, 468; female voters being 2,82,829 and 35 third genders. The district accounts for a total number of 652 polling stations in the two assembly constituencies.

Ariyalur

Collector D. Rathna released the draft electoral rolls of Ariyalur district in the presence of the recognised political parties at the District Collectorate. The district accounts for Ariyalur and Jayamkondam assembly constituencies. As per the draft rolls, the total number of voters in the district were 5, 11, 627 with male voters accounting for 2,54,807; female voters being 2,56, 813 and seven third genders, an official press release said.

Thanjavur

There are 20,06,215 voters in eight Assembly segments in Thanjavur district as per the draft electoral rolls released by the District Collector Govinda Rao on Monday.

The voters in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu, Pattukottai and Peravurani assembly segments comprise 9,80,016 males, 10,26,069 females and 130 transgenders.

Tiruvarur

District Collector V. Santha released the draft electoral roll with 10,15,555 voters, in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The district encompasses Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi assembly segments. As per the draft electoral roll, there were 5,00,344 males, 5,15,171 females and 40 transgenders.

Six out of 12 Assembly Constituencies in Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts had single-digit enrolment of transgenders in the draft electoral rolls.

Nagapattinam

In Nagapattinam district, Collector Pravin P. Nair released the draft electoral rolls depicting a total of 13,04,747 voters in Nagapattinam, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Poompuhar, Kilvelur, and Vedaranyam assembly segments. The electorate comprise 6,42,617 males, 6,62,089 females, and 41 transgenders.