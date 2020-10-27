Downloads from CeRA by ADAC & RI maximal for two consecutive years

TIRUCHI

Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute (ADAC & RI) had the maximum number of downloads in accessing CeRA(Consortium of e-Resources in Agriculture) for two consecutive years: 2016-17 and 2017-18.

It was a matter of pride for the institution, its Dean Masilamani said. Last week, the institution had organized a one-day national webinar on Agricultural Knowledge Management in Digital Environment to sensitise agricultural knowledge management and optimum exploitation of e-resources.

In his special address, Kalyanasundaram, Dean (Agri.), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, pointed out that dependence on online courses and resources had become inevitable during COVID 19 situation.

Libraries need to undergo transformation, providing learning support to the students during the pandemic period, K.S.Subramanian, Director of Research, TNAU, emphasised, in his key note address.

Presiding over, T. Raguchander, Dean, Centre for Students Welfare, TNAU, elaborated on the open sources content pertaining to agriculture that were available online.

In his talk, Paramaguru, Dean, Horticulture College and Research Institute stresed on life-long learning.

During the technical sessions, Veeranjaneyulu, Librarian and Head, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, spoke on the initiatives of Indian Council of Agricultural Research) on agriculture knowlege management, and Rathinasabapathy, Librarian, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences, dwelt on emerging research metrics for national and global ranking of institutions while Shalini Lihitkarm, Associate Professor, RTM Nagpur University, Nagpur, focussed on reference management tools, ways to avoid plagiarism, and the need to provide bibliographical references.