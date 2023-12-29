Door-to-door survey taken up in Tiruchi to identify school dropouts

December 29, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUICHI

The School Education Department and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) are conducting the annual door-to-door survey to identify school dropouts from Classes 1 to 12 in Tiruchi.

So far, 31 school dropouts have been identified in the survey which began on Thursday in Srirangam. “Arrangements were made to admit about 20 children, who were Class IX dropouts, in government schools here and they were asked to attend class from January 2. The remaining students will be enrolled in vocational courses,” K. Marudhanayagam, Andanallur Block Education Officer, told The Hindu.

Over the last academic year, the department conducted door-to-door surveys in phases to identify children aged 6 to 18, who have not been enrolled or have dropped out of school.

Around 20 field workers consisting of heads of schools, teachers, anganwadi staff, school management committee members and Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme volunteers went on a campaign to the residential streets in Ambedkar Nagar and J.J. Nagar in Srirangam. They have been collecting data by personally visiting the homes of students and enquiring about the reason for discontinuing their studies.

According to officials, there are around 106 school dropouts in Srirangam. “We have found a lack of interest to be the most common reason for children staying home. The exercise is aimed at encouraging them to resume their studies,” said Mr. Marudhanayagam.

Through the door-to-door survey, the team had been asked to ensure that no child was left out and this includes children with disabilities and children of migrant workers. They will identify those who have been absent for more than 30 working days. Apart from that, the officials have been asked to work in coordination with other departments when they identify child labourers.

