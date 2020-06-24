Doctors resuscitate woman, post-delivery

PUDUKOTTAI

24 June 2020

Developed aspiration pneumonitis

Doctors at Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital successfully resuscitated by artificial ventilation a woman who became unconscious after delivery through Caesarean section recently.

Gladys Geetha, hailing from Vichur in Manamelkudi taluk was admitted to the Aranthangi Hospital for her second delivery. She underwent Caesarean section on June 10. The next day the patient developed aspiration pneumonitis accidentally whereby the gastric contents entered into the trachea.

The patient developed dyspnea and her condition worsened following which she was shifted to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital on June 11. On examination, she was febrile and gasping for breath.

Chief Anaesthesiologist Saiprabha and Assistant Professor Ganesan instituted artificial ventilation for the patient and arterial blood gas analysis was done. It was found that the patient was suffering from oxygen deficit and excess of acid in the body.

The doctors corrected the metabolic imbalance based on arterial blood gases which was done twice a day. The patient was treated with higher antibiotics. She was given five days of artificial ventilation and kept on partial artificial ventilation for two days.

On the seventh day, the patient was allowed to breathe normally and fed through ryles tube which is inserted through the nostril and kept in the stomach.

A press release issued by hospital dean Meenakshi Sundaram said the patient was discharged in healthy condition on Tuesday.

“This is a team effort involving anaesthesiologist Dr. Saiprabha and Dr. Ganesan, medicine chief Dr. Balamurugan, OG chief Dr. Amudha and thoracic physician Dr. Damodaran,” he said.

The services of nurses and sanitary workers were laudable. The entire treatment was done free of cost, Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram added.