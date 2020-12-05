DMK cadre stage protest

TIRUCHI

05 December 2020 20:35 IST

DMK cadre on Saturday staged black flag demonstrations in different parts of central districts to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the three new farm laws in Delhi and to press the Centre to repeal the laws immediately.

A large number of cadre belonging to different parts of the district took part in the protest held near Anna Statue in Tiruchi. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, secretary, Tiruchi south, K. Vairamani, secretary, Tiruchi central, and Kaduvetti N. Thiyagarajan, Tiruchi north, led the protest.

Holding black flags and wearing black shirts, the DMK men raised slogans against the Modi government for refusing to withdraw the farmers’ laws.

They alleged that the Centre did not follow the statutory procedure before enacting the laws and stakeholders were not consulted. The protesters also raised slogans against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for supporting the laws. They said people were waiting to teach a lesson to the AIADMK government for supporting the anti-farmer laws.

Former Minister and DMK’s district organiser V. Senthil Balaji led the protest held in Karur. A large number of cadre, including women, participated in the protest held at the roundabout near the bus stand.

The protesters, who assembled around 9.30 a.m., indulged in sloganeering against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. They accused the Centre of betraying the farmers. Former Minister M. Chinnasamy was among those participated.

The party cadre staged demonstrations at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Pattukottai in Thanjavur district. The demonstration in Tiruvarur district was cancelled in view of the inclement weather, according to party sources.

In Mayiladuthurai, party treasurer T.R. Baalu led the protest. Other speakers included DMK organising secretary T.K.S. Elangovan and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva.

The party cadre staged a demonstration in Nagapattinam town also.