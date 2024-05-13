ADVERTISEMENT

DMK government sacrificed Cauvery rights for political alliance: forum

Published - May 13, 2024 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee has charged the DMK government with sacrificing the rights of the State on the Cauvery issue for the sake of political alliance.

Referring to the statement from Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on May 1 that the Karnataka government refused to comply with the directions issued by Cauvery Water Management Authority or the Union government and, hence, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to approach the Supreme Court, Mr. Maniarasan said that pointing fingers at the Centre was nothing but an act of betraying the Tamils, CRRC coordinator P. Maniarasan said.

