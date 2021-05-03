Discontent among farmers paved way for DMK victory, say farmers’ body

Tiruvarur

The All Farmers Organisation Coordination Committee (AFOCC), Tamil Nadu, has presumed that the united agitation of agricultural community against the “three anti-farmer laws” was the reason for the victory of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and this had way for its president M. K.Stalin to become the Chief Minister of the State.

In a statement issued on May 2, the association president P. R. Pandian said that the farmers affected by the anti-people policies and the three anti-farmer laws enacted by the Union government, have voted against the ruling establishment in the Assembly elections.

The fear among farmers about losing their right over the Cauvery waters in view of the implementation of ‘surplus water diversion’ project had prompted them to vote out the AIADMK government in unison. The AFOCC had organised several agitations and meetings till the eleventh hour of the elections in rural pockets to ensure that the farmers repose their faith in the DMK for the betterment of their lives, Mr. Pandian said, exuding hope that the new government will accord priority for betterment of the farming community.