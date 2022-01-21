Dindigul Highway arm of overbridge opened for light vehicles

21 January 2022 19:50 IST

Moved put in place to ease congestion beneath the overbridge

TIRUCHI

The City Police on Friday opened the Dindigul Highway-Railway Junction arm of the Junction road overbridge (ROB) for two-wheelers, cars, autorickshaws and other light vehicles to proceed towards railway junction and other places.

The arm is among the first to be completed in the multi-level ROB being built by the State Highways. The ROB remains incomplete pending completion of the arm leading towards Mannarpuram.

Advertising

Advertising

The opening of the complete arm was aimed at easing congestion beneath the overbridge at Aristo junction.Two-wheelers and other light vehicles coming from the Karumandapam side will henceforth be allowed to proceed on the Dindigul Road arm of the overbridge from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to proceed towards central bus stand, railway junction, Gandhi Market, E. Pudur and other places.Barricades put up at the entrance to the Dindigul road arm were removed on Friday to enable movement of light vehicles on the overbridge. Realisingthe congestion at Aristo roundabout beneath the overbridge in the morning and evening hours, Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan inspected the spot and instructed the officials to take measures to ensure free flow of traffic,a police press release said.

Accordingly, the barricades were removed and all light vehicles coming from the Karumandapam side were allowed to proceed on the overbridge to different places. Steps would continue to be taken to prevent accidents and ensure free flow of vehicular movement in the city to enable hassle free and safe travel for the public, Mr. Karthikeyan said.