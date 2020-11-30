Desilted Venkakalpatti pond gets good inflow

The recently renovated Venkakalpatti tank in Karur district brims with water following recent rain.

30 November 2020 19:05 IST

The water body was desilted and its bunds were strengthened through public-private efforts

Good inflow into the recently renovated Venkakalpatti pond near Karur town has brought cheer to the local community as it would help improve groundwater table in its vicinity.

The pond, situated in Thanthoni Panchayat Union limits in the district, was desilted and its bunds strengthened through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) with public contributions at the behest of Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar.

The pond, spread over about 1.75 acres, and its inlet channels silted up heavily and remained in a state of neglect for several years. Following a request from Mr.Vijayabhaskar, the Karur Earthmovers Association and the Karur District Textiles Association donated ₹2 lakhs each.

The funds were utilised for removing the silt in the pond and its inlet channels. The bunds were also strengthened. Mr.Vijayabhaskar who inspected the works recently also launched a tree sapling plantation drive on the bunds.

A team of officials from Jal Sakthi Abhiyan of the Union government, which also inspected the pond, expressed his appreciation, according to an official release from the district administration.

Though the pond did not have any significant ayacut area, the storage in the water body, situated about 1.5 km from the District Collector’s Office, here would help improve the groundwater table, according to officials.

Under the Kudimaramathu scheme, 484 tanks had been desilted through DRDA at an estimated cost of ₹6.87 crore. This apart, the Public Works Department had taken up 33 desilting works at a cost of ₹7 crore in the district, they added.