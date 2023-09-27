Deputy Director General NCC Directorate - T.N., Puducherry visits proposed site of NCC Training Area at Tiruchi

September 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Deputy Director General NCC Directorate - Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Commodore Atul Kumar Rastogi on Wednesday visited the proposed site for the construction of NCC Training Area at Olaiyur in Tiruchi and was briefed on the achievements of the NCC Group, Tiruchi.

The Deputy Director General, who visited the NCC Group Headquarters here, was given a Guard of Honour. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the achievements of the Tiruchi NCC Group by Group Commander Colonel Sunil Bhatt.

The state of training, key result areas, state of equipment, clothing and vehicles, number of camps conducted and those proposed this year, achievement of the Tiruchi Group, cadets from the Tiruchi Group selected for All India NCC camps during the last two years, medals and trophies won by the group and the social service activities carried out were all highlighted during the presentation.

The Deputy Director General (DDG) thereafter visited the proposed site for the construction of NCC Training Area at Olaiyur in Tiruchi. The Officer Commanding, 2 (TN) Battalion NCC Tiruchi, who is also the nodal officer for the establishment of the NCC Training Area, briefed the DDG on the master plan of the NCC Training Area and the assets that were planned to come up under phase one of its development which was backed by a substantial grant from the State government amounting to ₹100 lakh.

The DDG’s five-day visit to the Area of Responsibility of the NCC Group Headquarters Tiruchi commenced on September 24. He began with a visit to the 8 (TN) Battalion NCC at Kumbakonam where he witnessed the training imparted to cadets and had an interactive session at the SASTRA’s off campus centre at Kumbakonam. Continuing his tour, the DDG proceeded to 34 (TN) Independent Company, NCC, Thanjavur where he interacted with cadets and staff at the Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, Vallam.

Throughout his visit, the DDG honoured the contributions of cadets, Associate NCC Officers and staff members by awarding them certificates of appreciation. He expressed his satisfaction with the quality of training being delivered by various NCC units under the Rockfort Group Headquarters. The DDG will visit the 14 (TN) Battalion NCC at Dindigul on September 28 and interact with the cadets and staff at GTN College, Dindigul, a press release here said.

