Demand for Karaikal-Bengaluru day time express train

TIRUCHI

25 July 2021 19:11 IST

The Nagore Nagapattinam Rail Users Association has appealed to the Railway Minister to operate the Karaikal-Bengaluru passenger train that was suspended due to COVID-19 since March 2020 as a day-time express train.

In a memorandum to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took charge recently, association secretary MMAA. Sithiq and president S. Mohan said local residents and tourists faced hardships in the absence of the train.

Advertising

Advertising

South Western Railway, which operated a daily passenger train from Karaikal to Bengaluru and back, suspended the service due to the pandemic. The service continues to remain suspended till date, the association said and suggested that the service may be introduced during day time as an express train.

At present, local travellers are dependent on the lone Mysore-Mayiladuthurai-Mysore overnight express train via Thanjavur and Tiruchi, which remains crowded, and, hence, the request for introduction of Karakal-Bengaluru express train service during day time.

The association has also appealed to the Railway Minister to introduce a day time express train from Velankanni to Madurai or via Madurai to any southern districts of Tamil Nadu. It also sought introduction of a new bi-weekly train between Ernakulam and Velankanni and back via Kollam.

It has urged the Minister to take steps to introduce express rail services on Tiruvarur- Karaikudi broad stretch via Pattukottai that was converted from metre gauge to broad gauge. Though the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi stretch was converted to broad gauge more than two years ago by investing crores of rupees, regular train services are yet to commence.

Further, there must be a day-time express train between Chennai Egmore and Rameswaram via Tiruvarur and Karaikudi and an overnight express train from Karaikudi to Chennai Egmore everyday.

The association has also urged the railway administration to allocate sufficient funds to complete the new broad gauge line from Karaikal to Peralam and for the new line between Nagapattinam and Tiruthuraipoondi via Thirukkuvalai. It has also appealed to the Minister to introduce a weekly express train between Nagore or Karaikal and Ajmer.