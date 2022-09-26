Defence civilian employees seek payment of productivity-linked bonus

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI:

Defence civilian employees in Ordnance Factory and High Energy Projectile Factory here have sought payment of productivity-linked incentive this year, following their transformation into units of defence public sector undertakings.

After the 41 defence production units under the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board were grouped under seven defence public sector undertakings, the High Energy Projectile Factory, Tiruchi, was brought under Munitions India Limited (MIL), and Ordnance Factory, Tiruchi, under Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL).

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new system, the interests of the employees who are on deemed deputation in the new corporations are being espoused by the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS), Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations (CDRA) and IOFSOA (Indian Ordnance Factories Service Officers Association). Their main demand is sustained retention of status as Central Government Employees.

“Defence Civilian Employees are central government employees. It is the duty of the Directorate of Ordnance who is the custodian of their service matters to process the proposal with Department of Defence Production for the payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) for the employees on deemed deputation,” C. Srikumar, the general secretary of AIDEF, said.

"Employees must not be subjected to suffering. The AIDEF has already submitted two letters to the Department of Defence Production for payment of productivity-linked bonus to the employees before Dussehra," Mr. Srikumar said. .

"The Ordnance Factories had been corporatised without application of mind, causing sufferings to the employees. We cannot simply remain silent spectators, and have already decided to stage agitations, including a strike if this insensitive attitude continues," he said.