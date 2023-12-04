ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung: Chennai-bound Pallavan, Vaigai expresses short terminated at Chengalpattu

December 04, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Madurai - Chennai Tejas express cancelled

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced partial cancellation of some train services due to Cyclone Michaung. The Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12606) which left Karaikudi at 5.35 a.m. on Monday, December 4 has been short terminated at Chengalpattu. 

The Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi Pallavan superfast express (Train No. 12605) is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu. The train will commence the journey from Chengalpattu Junction at its scheduled departure time of 4.50 p.m. on Monday

The Madurai - Chennai Egmore Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12636) which left Madurai at 6.40 a.m. is short terminated at Chengalpattu Junction on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chennai Egmore - Madurai Vaigai superfast express (Train No. 12635) is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu Junction. It will commence the journey from Chengalpattu Junction at its scheduled departure time of 2.55 p.m.  

Cancelled

The Madurai Junction - Chennai Egmore Tejas express which leaves Madurai at 3 p.m. is cancelled on Monday, December 4, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US