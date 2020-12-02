CPI(M) cadre show support for protesting farmers in New Delhi

TIRUCHI

02 December 2020 21:09 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre on Wednesday were arrested for staging a rail roko in support of the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi against the three new farm laws.

Protests were organised in Melapudur, Edamalaipattipudur and Jeeyapuram in the district.

While protesters in Melapudur climbed a railway bridge, those in Jeeyapuram, in Andhanallur block attempted to enter the railway station and cadre in Edamalaipattipudur laid seige to the main road.

“Our demand is that the Central government revoke the three farm laws. Do you think farmers do not know what is good and what is bad for them? The government must explain the benefits and must concede their demands,” Vinoth Mani, block secretary said.

Protesters in all three locations were arrested by Tiruchi city and rural police.