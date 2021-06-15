CPI cadres’ gesture

15 June 2021 17:57 IST

TIRUVARUR

Four members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are assisting in the disposal of bodies at the electric crematorium at Thiruthuraipoondi during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the party’s State Committee member I.V. Nagarajan, the cadres have volunteered to cremate the bodies as the relatives stayed away from the funeral rites due to the fear of contracting COVID-19. Visiting them at the crematorium recently, Mr. Nagarajan commended their service.

