Cops seek to sensitise city residents on COVID 19 safety protocol/

04 August 2021 20:44 IST

TIRUCHI: In an attempt to check a possible third wave of the pandemic, the City Police have launched a special drive to raise awareness among the public and ensure adherence to COVID 19 safety protocol, especially wearing of face masks and maintaining personal distancing in public places.

The police have identified 27 places of public congregation across the city, where special camps are being conducted by the cops to sensitise people on the need to follow the safety protocol and also penalise violators.

The move comes in the wake of several motorists and pedestrians failing to follow the government safety guidelines. On Wednesday, officers of the crime and traffic wing conducted checks at Anna Statue roundabout, Central Bus Stand, Mambazhasalai Junction, Melapudur Junction, Gandhi Market and other places. The officers intercept those found moving around without face masks and personal distancing and brief them on the importance of following the safety protocol.

About 800 motors found driving vehicles without face masks and 75 persons, who failed to follow personal distancing norms, were booked and levied pentalties to a total extent of Rs.4.75 lakhs, on Wednesday.

Appealing to the city residents to extend their cooperation in checking the spread of the COVID 19, the police officials said that the drive would continue.

