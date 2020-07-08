COVID-19-infected renal patient recovers

Pudukottai

08 July 2020 08:36 IST

The 19-year-old was discharged from Pudukottai GH

An 18-year-old COVID-19 infected renal failure patient was resuscitated by government doctors in Pudukottai. The patient Michael Williams hailing from Kattubawa Pallivasal in the district had suffered renal failure.

He was undergoing hemodialysis in a private nursing home at Madurai for the past one year.

Michael had undergone hemodialysis 62 times and had spent nearly ₹5 lakhs When he was found to be COVID-19 positive, the private nursing home refused to treat him and sent him back.

Advertising

Advertising

The 18-year-old patient was admitted to the Government Ranees Isolation Hospital in Pudukottai on June 27.

After 10 days of treatment and dialysis, the patient was discharged in a good condition, a press release from the Government Medical College, Pudukottai said.

Hospital Dean AL. Meenakshi Sundaram said Michael Williams was the first patient to be treated in Pudukottai district with COVID-19 infection and renal failure.

He further said there were two dedicated dialysis machines available at the hospital.