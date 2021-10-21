Counselling held

Nagapattinam

21 October 2021

In-person counselling for candidates who had applied for undergraduate degree courses for the year 2021-22 under special categories was held at the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam on Thursday.

Students of special categories such as sports, ex-service personnel, persons with disabilities, fisherfolk wards, students who studied in State government schools and vocational streams were admitted. A total of 97 candidates were called for filling 44 seats falling under various special categories.

G. Sugumar, Vice Chancellor of the University, awarded the provisional admission letters to the selected students.

The counselling process was conducted in the presence of A. Srinivasan, Registrar, P. Jawahar, Chairman, UG Admission Committee, and Deans of the various colleges.

Counselling for the general/community categories will be conducted online from October 22 to 26 said, Dr. G. Sugumar, Vice-Chancellor of the University.