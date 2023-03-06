Corporation primary school yet yo get sanctioned smart classrooms

March 06, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Corporation primary school in Puthur awaits its smart classrooms that were sanctioned under the Smart Cities Mission.

In July 2022, Tiruchi Corporation sanctioned ₹33.5 lakhs for setting up five smart classrooms in the school. However, work is yet to begin.

Equipped with a smart board for accessing online resources, speakers, Wi-Fi connection, and CCTV monitoring, the 40-seat classrooms are expected to provide a better and more interactive learning experience.

The school, which bagged the ‘Best School Award’ a few months back, was in poor shape before 2020, however, parents and well-wishers had stepped forward to help give a facelift to the school infrastructure and donated basic necessities.

With only five classrooms, the school manages to excel in terms of academics, student enrolment as well as infrastructure. From only around 30 students in 2020, the school’s strength rose to around 200 this academic year

It handles students between Class 1 and Class 5, has an extensive play area, library, and also offers spoken English classes for students. Since the school has infrastructure comparable to private schools, parents are said to have evinced interest in enrolling their children in it. If smart classrooms are established, they hope the goodwill of the school among the parents and children will go up further.

Despite their limited resources, the schools cater to the underprivileged children in their locality and have managed to perform well. The management aims to increase the intake of students after the establishment of smart classrooms.

A senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation said the smart classroom project was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances and work would commence soon.

