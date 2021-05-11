Coronavirus | Central TN region gets 41,000 doses of Covishield

TIRUCHI

11 May 2021 13:31 IST

The supply is for eight districts in the region, to ensure smooth continuation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive

The Health Department has allotted 41,000 doses of Covishield vaccine for the Central region encompassing eight districts.

Tiruchi has been allotted 10,000 doses, and Thanjavur district 8,000 doses. Pudukottai and Karur districts have been given 5,000 doses each, and Perambalur and Ariyalur districts will get 3,000 doses each. Similarly, 5,000 doses have been readied for Tiruvarur district, and 2,000 doses for Nagapattinam district.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchi, told The Hindu that the vaccine had already reached Tiruchi. Re-allotment of vaccines had been made as per the requirement of the vaccination centres in the district. A special team transports the vaccine to the immunisation centres in compliance with the safety protocol.

The supply would ensure the smooth continuation of the vaccination drive. As per the current trend, the fresh supply would last for a week. The stock would be replenished periodically, he said.

Maintaining that the vaccination drive had not been disrupted due to supply factors, Dr. Ganesh said that the district had 1,330 doses of Covaxin as of Monday. While the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi had a stock of 960 doses, the Government Hospital at Manapparai and the Urban Primary Health Centre at Bheema Nagar had 140 and 200 doses of Covaxin.

2.3 lakh vaccinated in Tiruchi district

He said that 2.30 lakh persons had so far been vaccinated in Tiruchi district. As of Monday, there were 4,667 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the district. Of these, 2,407 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 2,260 patients had preferred to be home isolation, Dr. Ganesh said.