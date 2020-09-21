Convict retrieves gold chain abandoned in fuel outlet

21 September 2020 20:30 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

A gold chain which was found lying abandoned in a petrol bunk run by the Prison Department at Pudukottai Town was retrieved and handed over to its owner by a convict working at the outlet.

A senior prison official said a man by name S. Saravanan had come to refuel his two-wheeler when the gold chain worn by him slipped and fell on the ground on Sunday. Without noticing it, Saravanan left the spot. Moments later, one of the convicts by name T. Christhu, working at the fuel outlet, noticed the chain lying abandoned and handed it over to the jail officials deployed at the petrol bunk.

The recovery of the abandoned gold chain was conveyed to the Superintendent of District Jail and Borstal School V. Rukmani Priyadarshini and the chain was kept in safe custody. The official said Saravanan of Kattiyavayal came to the fuel outlet on Monday in search of his gold chain and conveyed the information to the staff.

Information regarding the chain was ascertained from Saravanan and the CCTV footage was also checked to establish if he had come on Sunday to fill fuel. The photograph of Saravanan wearing the chain was also examined. After ensuring that the gold chain belonged to Saravanan, it was handed over to him.

The fuel outlet that was opened in February 2019 works round-the-clock with a team of 19 convicts, accommodated at the District Jail, working in shifts. The official said a good entry was marked in the history ticket of the life convict Christhu.