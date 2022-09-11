Constant pressure from Centre cause for power tariff rise, says Electricity Minister

C.Jaisankar KARUR
September 11, 2022 22:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

:

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji on Sunday contended constant pressure from the Central government and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission had forced the State to increase the power tariff.

He told reporters in Karur that the lending agencies of the Centre had written on several occasions to increase the power tariff. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation had been facing extreme pressure even to pay interest on loans to the lending agencies due to mounting losses. Hence, the State had no option but to revise the power tariff structure.

To revitalise the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Mr. Senthilbalaji said the State government released ₹9,000 crore in 2021-22 and ₹3,000 crore during the current year. In addition to it, Tangedco had taken a number of steps to improve its financial health. The power tariff revision could help the Tangedco to manage the situation to an extent.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, due process was followed before effecting the revision. The views and opinions of the consumers were obtained by conducting public hearing on tariff revision. Out of 3.5 crore consumers only 7,385 consumers submitted their views. Though the Board had been facing huge loss, considering the interest of the people, tariff was raised nominally, he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app