Constant pressure from Centre cause for power tariff rise, says Electricity Minister

Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji on Sunday contended constant pressure from the Central government and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission had forced the State to increase the power tariff.

He told reporters in Karur that the lending agencies of the Centre had written on several occasions to increase the power tariff. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation had been facing extreme pressure even to pay interest on loans to the lending agencies due to mounting losses. Hence, the State had no option but to revise the power tariff structure.

To revitalise the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Mr. Senthilbalaji said the State government released ₹9,000 crore in 2021-22 and ₹3,000 crore during the current year. In addition to it, Tangedco had taken a number of steps to improve its financial health. The power tariff revision could help the Tangedco to manage the situation to an extent.

According to him, due process was followed before effecting the revision. The views and opinions of the consumers were obtained by conducting public hearing on tariff revision. Out of 3.5 crore consumers only 7,385 consumers submitted their views. Though the Board had been facing huge loss, considering the interest of the people, tariff was raised nominally, he claimed.