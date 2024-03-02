Conservation, restoration of Durbar Hall and Sharjah Maadi inside Thanjavur Palace taken up

March 02, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Department of Archaeology in association with the Public Works Department has begun the conservation and restoration work at the Durbar Hall and Sharjah Maadi, protected monuments located at Thanjavur Palace complex in Thanjavur.

The palace has been declared as a protected monument under the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1966.

According to sources, following directions of T. Udhayachandran, Finance Secretary and Commissioner of Archaeology, and under the supervision of Joint Director of Archaeology R. Sivanandham, a team led by N. Rajesh, Assistant Engineer from the Department of Archaeology has been entrusted with the work of conservation and restoration of the palace.

The conservation work, using traditional material, are being carried out at a cost of ₹6.78 crore at Durbar Hall and ₹9.12 crore at Sharjah Maadi with the funds allocated by the State government.

The scope of work includes conservation, restoration, historical artworks, wooden works, country tile works, scrapping, grouting, stitching of cracks, stone masonry, restoration to masonry decorative cornices, plastering with lime surkhi, plumbing, and electrical and lighting arrangement works.

Called “Lakshmivilasam” the Maratha Durban Hall has two halls. It was used by Maratha kings and another one, in the art gallery, was used by the Nayak kings, said Mr. Rajesh.

Both Nayak and Maratha kings used the Maratha durbar hall as the court hall. This hall has exquisite wall murals and stucco images belonging to the Maratha period. There is a veranda with wooden posts along the front of the pavilion. A flight of steps leads to the Durbar Hall. Portraits of several Maratha rulers, including Serfoji, are painted as a mural. Images of the deities adorn the octagonal columns, marvellous arches, and walls of the hall, he said.

The ground floor of the imposing Sharjah Maadi, which is a big draw with the visitors, was built during the Nayak times. The paintings and stucco images on the walls of the floor belong to the period 1823-1824 CE (common era) and in 1830 CE, King Sarafoji-II added part of the structure. Redundant brick walls and decayed wooden rafters were replaced. Plastering on the walls has been restricted. Superfluous colour and whitewashing were wiped off and brought to the original complexion.

