Conclave accords thrust on exports through Agri, Horticulture and Fisheries departments

NAGAPATTINAM

26 September 2021 21:26 IST

Nagapattinam district administration has plans to accord thrust for exports through the departments of Agriculture, Horticulture and Fisheries.

Urging prospective exporters to popularise ‘Made in Tamil Nadu’ slogan at a district conclave organised as part of the celebrations to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence ( Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said there was immense potential to produce export-quality value-added products of Cotton, pulses, and sugarcane in Nagapattinam, sodium chloride and potassium chloride industries from salt sourced in Vedaranyam, and chemical industries from calcium available in Kollidam river.

Advertising

Advertising

The conclave was chaired by the Central Government's Special representative of Centre A. K. S. Vijayan.

About 21 stalls were put up by Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture and Fisheries.

Local manufacturers displayed their products with export potential, which have been identified in the meetings of the ‘District Export Hub’ programme.

A document prepared by MSME Development Institute - Chennai, Office of the Development Commissioner Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Government of India, states that fish and prawn are exported to UK/ US and Arab countries.

India being the largest producer of salt next only to China and United States, exports salt to countries in the south east and middle-east, it states.