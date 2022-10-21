Commissioner of Railway Safety begins two-day inspection of Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli BG converted section

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
October 21, 2022 20:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi:21/10/22:CAPTION: Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru Abhai Kumar Rai carrying out statutory inspection of the Tiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG converted stretch. Special Arrangement. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Abhai Kumar Rai began his two-day statutory inspection of the 37-km broad gauge converted Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli section on Friday. 

Accompanied by senior railway officials of Southern Railway and the Tiruchi Railway Division, Mr. Abhai Kumar Rai commenced the inspection from Thiruthuraipoondi station by travelling on board a motor trolley. Railway sources said Mr. Rai inspected newly constructed minor bridges, road over bridges, level crossing gates and curves en route. The day-long inspection concluded at Thopputhurai in the evening.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Rai will carry out motor trolley inspection on the remaining stretch from Thopputhurai to Agasthiyampalli on Saturday. Thereafter, he will carry out a speed trial run from Agasthiyampalli station to Thiruthuraipoondi Junction by travelling on board a special train.  The gauge conversion project was executed by the Southern Railway Construction Organisation as part of which 79 minor bridges, four road over bridges and 17 limited use subways were constructed. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app