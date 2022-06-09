Commissioner inspects Amma Unavagam

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan inspects the Amma Unavagam at Jaganathapuram in Tiruchi on Thursday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

June 09, 2022 21:28 IST

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan made a surprise inspection at an Amma Unavagam at Jaganathapuram in the city on Thursday.

He inspected the kitchen where food is prepared for breakfast and lunch for the customers, and whether cleanliness was maintained as per the specified standards. The Commissioner checked the quailty of rice, dhal, vegetables and ingredients used for preparing dishes, and also water used for cooking.

He subsequently interacted with the self-help group members, who were drafted for manning, preparing and serving food to the customers. The method of purchase of cooking materials and the sales records were also verified. Dr. Vaithinathan directed them to keep the premises and kithcen neat and clean. Quality of food should be maintained, he emphasised.

Later, the Commissioner walked along the streets in Jaganathapuram and inspected the collection of domestic waste from the households. He asked the garbage collectors to inform the residents to segregate plastic and wet waste.

The Tiruchi Corporation runs six Amma Unavagams at K. Abishekapuram zonal office on Allithurai Road, Salai Road, Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai, Rockins Road, Kalkandarkottai and Ariyamangalam.