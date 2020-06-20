Combined court complex inaugurated

20 June 2020 18:42 IST

THANJAVUR

The Combined Court Complex at Thanjavur was declared open through video conference from Chennai by the Chief Justice of Madras High Court Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on Saturday.

The complex constructed at a cost of ₹39.56 crore on a sprawling 13.13 acre land near the Rajarajan Memorial was declared open by Mr. Sahi. The new building with a plinth area of 1,55,916 square feet houses 18 court halls, rooms for the administrative wing, records, computers and for lawyers.

The Madras High Court Chief Justice also inaugurated an Additional District Munsif Court and an Additional Mahila Court (Judicial Magistrate Grade) here and declared open a court building constructed at a cost of ₹3.44 crore at Orathanadu and a travellers bungalow for the judges at Thanjavur at a cost of ₹1.08 crore on the occasion.

Agriculture Minister R. Doraikkannu lit a traditional lamp at the new complex to mark the inauguration. The Principal District Judge V.Sivagnanam, Collector M. Govinda Rao, Superintendent of Police S.S. Maheswaran, senior lawyers and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.

The District Court and other courts in Thanjavur hitherto functioned at a two-century old building opposite the Old District Collectorate building on the Court Road in the town. Late Charles Wood Cock took charge as the “Zilla Judge” in 1807 and the Court was bifurcated subsequently as Thanjavur East and West. While the Thanjavur East Court functioned at Tranquebar, the Thanjavur West Court functioned at Thanjavur.