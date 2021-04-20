Collector warns against spreading rumours about vaccine

THANJAVUR

20 April 2021 18:39 IST

Bus services from Kumbakonam willl not be operated beyond 8 p.m.

Collector M. Govinda Rao on Tuesday said severe action would be taken against those indulging in spreading rumours about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination exercise and the vaccine.

Talking to reporters here after inaugurating a vaccination camp organised by the Health Department in association with Tamil Nadu Car Dealers and Consultants Welfare State Federation, Thanjai South District, at Panchayat Union Middle School at Mariyal on the outskirts of the town, the Collector urged the people not to believe false information about the vaccine circulated on social media.

Stating that more than one lakh people had been inoculated in Thanjavur district so far, Mr. Govinda Rao said none had reported discomfort or ill-health after vaccination. Such being the case, legal action would be initiated against anyone indulging in false propaganda about the vaccine.

On the night curfew to be imposed from Tuesday, he called upon the public to extend their cooperation to the initiatives of the government to check the spread of the second wave of infection.

Meanwhile, State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, declared that bus services to eight destinations from the district headquarters would not be operated beyond 8 p.m.

The last service for Mannargudi would leave the New Bus Stand at Thanjavur by 8 p.m., for Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Pattukottai and Pudukottai by 7.45 p.m., Tiruvarur by 7-30 p.m. and Nagapattinam and Madurai by 6 p.m. and 5 p.m.

To Chennai and other long-distance destinations from Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and other locations in TNSTC, Kumbakonam domain and vice-versa, the last service on such routes would leave by afternoon depending on the running time.

For instance, the last service to Chennai from Kumbakonam would leave the mofussil bus stand at Kumbakonam by 1 p.m. so that passengers could reach their destination by 8.30 p.m. and reach their homes by 10 p.m.

Details about the last service timings to various destinations in Kumbakonam division were displayed at bus stands for the benefit of commuters, sources said.