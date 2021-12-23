Collector pedals her way to office

TIRUVARUR

23 December 2021 16:08 IST

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan on Thursday pedalled her way to the District Collectorate from her camp office to create awareness among the public of the advantages of using bicycles.

The Collector, who set off from the camp office located behind the Collectorate building on a bicycle, reached her cabin in about 20 minutes. Her assistants at the office, daffedar ,and armed security, also used bicycles to reach the Collectorate from the Collector’s camp office.

The Collector’s gesture would help send a message that it would be better and apt to use bicycles for at least short distance travel as it would not only help keep oneself fit but also reduce carbon emission from automated vehicles, officials said.

Already, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has initiated several steps to dissuade the public from high dependency on motorised vehicles, they pointed out.