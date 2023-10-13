ADVERTISEMENT

‘Coffee with Mayor’ programme launched in Thanjavur

October 13, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor S. Ramanathan launched a personal interaction with people programme – “Coffee with Mayor” on Thursday to assess the requirements of the residents of Thanjavur.

Talking to The Hindu, the Mayor claimed that socio-economic and political factors did prevent a section of common people from approaching the civic body on their own to get their grievances, if any, redressed.

Stating that the successful implementation of his earlier programme – “Namma Ward, Namma Mayor” which helped to identify the infrastructure development works required in each ward, has formed the base for the current programme as he noticed certain group of people staying away but watching the proceedings with interest.

In order to provide an opportunity to such families to establish a relationship with the civic body without any fear or reluctance, it was decided to launch the “Coffee with Mayor” programme where residents could express their wish to have an informal meeting with the Mayor.

However, it has been decided to encourage such requests from families who are apolitical and non-opulent only, and the first meeting in this series was the visit of the Mayor to the house of an air-conditioning mechanic Illango of Thommankudisai on Thursday evening.

