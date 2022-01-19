TiruchirapalliPUDUKOTTAI 19 January 2022 18:17 IST
CM opens new taluk office buildings
Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the taluk office buildings constructed at Aranthangi and Avudaiyakoil in the district through video conference from Chennai.
Both buildings have been constructed at a cost of ₹ 2.92 crore each. Law Minister S. Regupathy participated in the inaugural function at the newly constructed taluk office in Aranthangi. Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP Navas Kani and officials took part, an official release said.
