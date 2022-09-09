Clarifications sent for queries raised by Centre on anti-NEET Bill, says Law Minister

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 09, 2022 21:09 IST

 Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said the Law and Health departments of Tamil Nadu had jointly sent clarifications to the queries raised by the Centre regarding the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Exemption Bill passed by the State Assembly. 

The State government’s intention is to get exemption from NEET, Mr. Regupathy told reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of Recruit Jail Warders at the Central Prison complex here. The Governor had raised some queries and so had the Union Ministry of Ayush and clarifications for the same have been provided, he said.

Answering a query, he said periodic checks were being conducted at prisons to check for and seize mobile phones from prisoners.

