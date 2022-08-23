Civic body plans to open new fish-cum-meat market by January

Special CorrespondentC. Jaisankar TIRUCHI
August 23, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Reconstruction of a two-storey fish market under way near Gandhi Market in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi Corporation plans to open the new fish-cum-meat market, which is under construction on East Boulevard Road near Gandhi Market, in December or January.

The new market is being constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore under the Smart City Mission initiative. Construction began in October and has picked up momentum. To build the new market, the Corporation demolished the tile-roofed old market, which was said to have been built about 50 years ago. The old market had about 60 stalls. While a portion of it was used by the fish traders, meat and chicken traders used the remaining portion.

Since a section of traders had opposed the move of building a new market by demolishing the old market at the same spot, the Corporation demolished the old market after serving notice to the traders. They were subsequently given temporary space to continue their trade. While the fish traders were relocated to the Diamond Jubilee Bazaar, the meat and poultry traders were given permission to use the space near the abattoir.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the new market is being constructed on about 25,000 square feet. It will have a two-story building. It will have 148 stalls on two floors with separate provisions made for fish, mutton and chicken traders. There will be a cold storage facility for the traders to preserve the stock. There was no parking facility for the traders and the customers in the old market. To ensure smooth traffic, a parking lot is also being constructed at the new market. It will have a capacity to park about 200 two-wheelers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that nearly 75% of the construction work had already been completed. Construction of roof and brickworks were over. Plastering, electrical and plumping work had been undertaken. It was expected that all works would be completed within December. Once the completion of all works, the process of allocation of shops would begin. Chances were bright for opening the new market in December or January.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app