Civic activist passes away

M. Sekaran

TIRUCHI

31 May 2021 20:39 IST

One of the city’s prominent civic and consumer activist M. Sekaran passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He was 68. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Mr. Sekaran was president of Federation of Consumer and Service Organisation and Litigants Welfare Association and chairman of Citizen’s Forum.

He strongly lobbied for, among other issues, establishing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital near Tiruchi and building an integrated bus stand in the city. As member of District Road Safety Council, he was a strong votary for better road engineering and safety. He also served as member of Airport Advisory Committee.