City police to auction 424 seized vehicles on Sept. 22, 23

15 September 2021 18:28 IST

The city police will auction 424 seized vehicles, which have not been claimed by their owners, on September 22 and 23.

According to a statement, 377 two-wheelers, six three-wheelers, 11 four-wheelers and 30 bicycles were seized under Section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and nationalised after they were not claimed by their owners. The vehicles were kept at the Armed Reserve Ground.

The vehicles in “as is” condition will be auctioned and interested buyers should pay an earnest money deposit of ₹2,000 per vehicle in cash between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on September 20 and get receipt. Those who fail to adhere to the timings will not be allowed to participate in the auction.

The auction will be held in the presence of an auction committee appointed by the State government. The prospective buyers can inspect the vehicles at the Armed Reserve Ground between September 19 and 21.

Further information can be obtained from Sub-Inspector of Police, Maruthalakhsmi - 94981-79176; SSI Deivendran 94981-79294; Head Constables Manikandan 94981-80494 and Suresh Karthikeyan 94981-79211.

Besides, they can call the Madurai City Police Control Room 0452-2336472; 2330070.

Those who participate in the auction should produce a copy of their photo-identity card, the statement said.