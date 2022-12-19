Christmas spirit takes over Tiruchi markets

December 19, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Nativity sets kept on display at a store selling Christmas decorations in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

With Christmas just around the corner, the festive fervour is catching up in Tiruchi.

With a charming display of Christmas tree ornaments such as stars, bells, decor balls, wreaths, reindeer, and Santa figurines, the stores and commercial streets especially, Allimal Street near Singarathope is the place to be for anyone who wants to sign off the year in style.

The season started early this year, and the shopper’s enthusiasm is great in the account by shop owners, who claim that business is far better this season compared to last year.

In addition to Christmas decorations, trees and Nativity sets, Kanya Krafts, a store that sells religious items, introduces new products every year. “This year, for instance, we have introduced customised detachable laser cut cribs made out of acrylic sheets, which cost about ₹600 for a two feet house. The design and dimensions for detachable cribs, in most cases, are given by clients. They are then executed by the artisans through laser cutting method,” says C. Joseph Anthony, proprietor of the store.

“Cost of a 10-piece Nativity set ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹60,000 depending upon the size, which ranges between 5 inches to 3 feet. Pine Christmas trees are in great demand this year, and a 6-feet tree costs up to ₹9,000,” he adds.

According to the wholesalers, this Christmas is leaning to the greener side. “Eco-friendly materials such as coir make products, chemical-free paints and decorations are affordable and much in demand,” says M. Samuel Rajan, a wholesaler at Allimal Street.

J. Lawrence, a shopper, says he is surprised by the way prices have gone up for Christmas items compared to last year. “Even a little packet of hay is selling at ₹50, the price of paper wall hangings has gone up from ₹100 per set,” he adds.

CONNECT WITH US