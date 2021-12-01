Applications invited for positions in child welfare committee

MAYILADUTHURAI

01 December 2021 21:35 IST

Applications are invited by the Department of Social Defense from the eligible candidates who possesses the following qualifications for appointment of Chairperson and members in Child Welfare Committee, Mayiladuthurai district.

The Chairperson and members for Child Welfare Committee, constituted under the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, will be appointed by government on honorarium basis of which one shall be a woman, Collector R. Lalitha said in a press release.

The applicants should have been actively involved in health, education or welfare activities pertaining to children for at least seven years or a practising professional with a degree in child psychology or psychiatry or law or social work or sociology or human development. The age of the applicant should not be less than 35 years and not completed 65 years at the time of appointment. A person shall be eligible for appointment as a Chairperson or member for a maximum of two terms, which shall not be continuous. The application format and eligibility criteria can be obtained from the District Child Protection Unit or Mayiladuthurai District Website (https://mayiladuthurai.nic.in/).

Advertising

Advertising

The filled-in application should be sent to the District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, Room No.209, 2 nd Floor, Collectorate, Nagapattinam – 611003, on or before December 18, 2021.

The appointment will be purely based on merit and experience, the decision of the government will be final in this regard.

For further details, contact District Child Protection Officer (Ph. 04365 253018/ 8015222327).