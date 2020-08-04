Central region sees drop in fresh cases

Tiruchi

04 August 2020 20:34 IST

The central districts continued to record a dip in number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases for the second day on Tuesday. The central districts recorded 381 fresh cases and five deaths, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health of the State government.

Thanjavur district topped the list with 93 cases, followed by Tiruchi with 83. Fifty-five persons tested positive in Nagapattinam, 31 in Tiruvarur, 49 in Ariyalur, 41 in Pudukottai, 25 in Karur and four in Perambalur district.

Of the five deaths recorded in central districts, two were from Tiruchi and one each from Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts.

A 55-year-old male from Tiruchi, who was admitted to K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital with breathing difficulties, died within a few hours of admission. He had no co-morbid condition. The second patient from Tiruchi to die of COVID-19 on Sunday was a 68-years-old with pre-existing diseases. He was said to have been under treatment for various diseases for a long time. The patient, who was admitted to the Tiruchi GH on July 24, died on Sunday due to respiratory failure and viral pneumonia.

A 55-year-old female from Nagapattinam, who was admitted to the Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai on August 1, died of respiratory failure next day. She had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A 55-year-old man died of COVID pneumonia and acute respiratory failure at the Pudukottai GH. A 52-year-old male from Thanjavur, who was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on August 1, died of respiratory failure on Monday.

Most of the 83 fresh cases recorded in Tiruchi were primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 positive patients. Woraiyur and Puthur in the city accounted for four cases each. Three cases were recorded in Thiruvanaikoil and Manapparai. Fresh cases were recorded in Perumalpatti, Ezhil Nagar and Karumandapam. Nine employees of District Rural Development Agency were among those who tested positive. An anaesthetist, a house surgeon and a staff nurse attached to the Tiruchi GH also tested positive. All of them were under treatment at the Tiruchi GH.

Five policemen were among those who tested positive in Nagapattinam. Two of the five policemen had accompanied three prisoners from Sirkali sub jail a few days ago. A staff nurse at the GH in Nagapatinam was also among those who tested positive.