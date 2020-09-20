Central region sees 661 new cases and four deaths

Tiruchi

The central region on Sunday recorded a rise in COVID-19 cases with 661 patients testing positive for the viral infection. The region recorded four deaths- two each from Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts.

In Pudukottai, a 56-year-old man suffering from bronchial asthma, and a 68-year-old man who had been diagnosed with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and chronic kidney disease succumbed to the infection. A 55-year-old man with pre-existing conditions of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and a 66-year-old man who had been suffering from hypothyroidism died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of the 162 persons who tested positive, there were three employees of a textiles showroom, a food delivery executive, and four employees of a private hospital. Most cases were detected at the various fever camps held across the district, official sources said.

Nagapattinam saw 103 new cases for viral infection. Among them were primary contacts, ante-natal women and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Pudukottai, meanwhile, recorded 101 new cases, among which were primary contacts and local index cases with no travel or contact history.

In Tiruvarur, 96 patients tested positive for COVID-19 while in Tiruchi, 92 fresh cases were recorded. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and people with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses. Meanwhile, 31 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and seven patients from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Karur recorded 60 fresh cases for COVID-19 including residents from Thanthonimalai, Gandhigramam, and Kulithalai among other localities.

In Ariyalur, 36 patients tested positive on Sunday. The patients were inter-district travellers or primary contacts of patients who had tested positive earlier and patients with a medical history of respiratory illnesses.

Perambalur recorded 11 cases and crossed the 1500-mark in the total number of cases. Till date, 1,514 persons have been infected in the district. Four of the eleven newly infected persons were from Perambalur, three from Veppanthattai and two each from Veppur and Alathur blocks.