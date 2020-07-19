Central region sees 333 new cases

Tiruchi

19 July 2020 22:29 IST

The central region on Sunday saw 333 new COVID-19 cases and one death that was reported in Tiruchi district. With 138 cases, Tiruchi district saw a new single-day high.

A 60-year-old man who was diagnosed with diabetes at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) where he had been undergoing treatment since July 8 died of respiratory failure on July 17, official sources said.

There were 72 new cases in Pudukottai district, 35 in Tiruvarur, 34 in Thanjavur, 10 in Perambalur, 14 each in Nagapattinam and Ariyalur districts and 16 cases in Karur district.

The 138 new cases in Tiruchi were identified from Khajamalai, Palakkarai, Lalgudi, Sangiliyandapuram, Varaganeri, and other areas. Five police personnel attached to the Railway Protection Force also tested positive.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the region crossed 2,265 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 23 patients, including 21 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the MGMGH while 51 patients, including 49 from Tiruchi were discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai.

All 74 patients were sent home after detailed instructions on dietary restrictions. They were asked not to venture outdoors for at least 14 days.

Pudukottai, too, saw a spike in COVID positive cases. Of the 72 cases, 42 were immediate contacts of patients who had previously tested positive.

Two had returned from Chennai, and eight were local individuals with no contact history while 18 patients were known cases of influenza- like illnesses.

The total number of cases for the viral infection recorded in the district is 1,016.

Thanjavur recorded 34 cases on Sunday, reflecting a significant drop in number. Tiruvarur recorded 35 new cases.

Karur recorded 16 new cases including a three-day-old baby whose parents hail from Pallapatti.

All patients have been admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A total of 14 patients tested positive in Ariyalur on Sunday.

Ten of the 14 were immediate contacts of those who had tested positive, while one each returned from Thanjavur, Chennai, Tiruchi and Perambalur districts.

All 14 have been admitted to the Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Of the 14 patients who tested positive in Nagapattinam, one was a 27-year-old woman, a radiologist at the Periyar Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai. Among the other patients, one returned from Abu Dhabi, three returned from other States- including Assam and Karnataka, and four travelled from Chennai, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.

Ten patients including a worker at the District Collector’s Office tested positive for the viral infection in Perambalur.

The other patients include a sanitary worker at a hospital in Chennai, two patients with influenza-like illnesses and two patients who tested positive before undergoing medical procedures.