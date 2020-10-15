Central districts see further drop in COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

15 October 2020 20:24 IST

The central districts recorded a further dip in COVID-19 cases with 407 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Thursday. The region recorded six deaths -- two each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur and one each in Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

In Nagapattinam, two men aged 58 and 68, both suffering from coronary artery disease died of the viral infection while in Thanjavur, a 62-year-old man who also suffered from coronary artery disease and a 50-year-old man with no pre-existing health condition died of COVID-19. A 60-year-old woman with no comorbidities from Tiruvarur and a 67-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension from Tiruchi also succumbed to the disease, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Keeping with the trend in recent days, Thanjavur district continued to record the highest number of COVID cases among the central districts. Ninety-six patients tested positive in the district among whom were primary contacts, patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses or Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi recorded a slight increase in cases with 79 patients testing positive for the viral infection. However, they were all isolated residents as no new containment zones were created, officials said. “There are 12 containment zones within the city. No new ones have been added in the last week,” an official from the City Corporation said. Meanwhile, 24 patients, including 16 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and eight from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Nagapattinam recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases, among which were patients who were primary contacts, and those with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur, 60 fresh COVID cases were reported while in Pudukottai, 50 patients tested positive. A number of patients in both districts were local index cases with no travel or contact history.

Karur recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases, a drop in the recent days. Among them were residents of Pasupathipalayam, Vengamedu and Kulithalai. A few travellers from Tiruchi also tested positive in Karur.

In Ariyalur, 18 patients tested positive for the viral infection. Including these patients, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,345. As on Thursday, 4,209 patients had tested positive.

In Perambalur, six patients reported positive for the viral infection. Of the seven, two hailed from the Perambalur block, one from Veppanthattai, two from Veppur and one from Alathur blocks.