Central districts report 334 fresh positive cases, 10 fatalities

TIRUCHI

19 July 2021 20:32 IST

The central districts reported 334 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This is the lowest number of new cases reported in the region since the second wave of COVID-19, which saw its peak in May.

Ten more patients succumbed to the viral infection in the region, according to the Health Department bulletin.

Advertising

Advertising

Four deaths were reported in Thanjavur and two in Pudukottai district. One death each was recorded in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Tiruchi. Ariyalur, Karur and Tiruvarur districts reported nil deaths.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 108 patients testing positive. However, the district continued to report a marked dip in the number of fresh cases.

In Tiruchi district, 70 patients tested positive for the infection. The seven remaining districts in the central region reported 35 or lesser COVID-19 cases.

Nagapattinam reported 35 fresh cases, while Pudukottai reported 30 and Tiruvarur 27.

In Ariyalur, 21 patients reported positive, while in Mayiladuthurai there were 19 fresh cases and in Karur 17. Perambalur district reported the lowest COVID-19 cases in the region with seven fresh cases on Monday.