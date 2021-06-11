Central districts report 2,367 fresh cases

11 June 2021 20:16 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Friday reported 2,367 fresh cases, keeping with the downward trend in the region over the last few days. However, the number of deaths continued to be high. As many as 66 patients succumbed to the viral infection on Friday, of which 20 were from Tiruchi.

Tiruchi district reported the highest number of deaths with 20 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Ariyalur district also reported a high number of deaths — 11 on a single day. Nagapattinam reported nine while Thanjavur reported eight. Tiruvarur reported six deaths, while five deaths were reported in Perambalur. In Pudukottai, one person succumbed to COVID-19.

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 656 patients reporting positive. However, the number of fresh cases reported was on a significant decline here too.

Nagapattinam reported 482 fresh cases, while similar declining trends were also reported in the Tiruchi district where 439 patients reported positive. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur reported 272 fresh cases. According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts both had only 10 ICU beds vacant.

Pudukottai district reported a marked dip with 158 patients reporting COVID-19 positive, while Karur was not far behind with 158. Sufficient ICU beds were available in Karur, with 42 beds were vacant, while Pudukottai reported a shortage with only eight beds.

Ariyalur district reported 105 fresh cases and Perambalur, 96. Bed vacancy in some of these districts too was minimal. Ariyalur district had only two vacant ICU beds, while Perambalur had increased its bed capacity and reported 31vacant ICU beds on Friday.